Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

Cristiano Ronaldo's decision to re-join his former club has got everyone excited that Manchester United can challenge to win the Premier League and the Champions League for the first time since Sir Alex Ferguson retired.

Former United winger Ben Thornley told BBC Radio Manchester the acquisition of Ronaldo and Raphael Varane this summer, along with Paul Pogba still being part of the squad, gives them a great chance.

"We've got three players there that have won the World Cup, the European Championships, World Player of the Year and the Champions League between them on numerous occasions," he said.

"That will definitely add to Manchester United's chances of winning silverware this season."