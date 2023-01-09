Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is hopeful Emile Smith Rowe will make an instant impact on his return to the side after four months out.

The Gunners academy graduate is expected to feature for the first time since 4 September against Oxford United in the FA Cup on Monday, and Arteta is hopeful he will find his feet quickly to boost the Gunners' trophy push this season.

“Emile knows he has the space in the squad to fulfil his potential,” said Arteta. “We really like him, I really like him - and he is a very important player for us.

“We need him fit and at his best, and when we have that we have an incredible player who we have missed a lot in the past few months.”

The 22-year-old scored 11 times for Arsenal last season, but Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka have flourished this term as the Gunners have moved clear at the top of the Premier League.

Arteta revealed he has been helping his England international through the injury lay-off.

“We have tried to be very close to him and give him advice,” added the Spaniard. “We have talked about his mood, his energy and he has been really good.

“We have been pretty cautious in the last months with how we have progressed him in training – and at the end of that you have to throw him out there.”