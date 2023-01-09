Brendan Rodgers admits he has to trust the club’s hierarchy to bring in new players as he looks to bolster his squad for the second half of the season.

The Foxes only brought in defender Wout Faes in the summer window and it has been a quiet start to January so far.

However, he insists he is not concerned about the lack of recruitment and is determined to focus on factors he can control.

“I have to respect the club to get the deals over the line,” he said. “I know the work that goes on.

“But I can only work with the players that are here and I’m sure in time that others will come through the door.”

Talisman James Maddison has not featured since returning from World Cup duty with England and, with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Dennis Praet also out, Leicester’s options are thin in midfield.

“In the last two windows, we’ve signed one outfield player so if you go through a third one, it makes it a challenge,” Rodgers said. “They’ve said there will be some funds so if we can use those and get players back, it could be a good season.

“Until then, I have to work with the players we have.”