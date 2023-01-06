Bournemouth boss Gary O’Neil says too much is made about his first managerial campaign and that it makes no difference to the team's current form.

The Cherries have lost four games since the restart after the World Cup and failed to score in each of their past three Premier League games.

"I think as always you draw on experiences that you have yourself," said O’Neil.

"Too much is made about my first managerial campaign. I have been involved in changing rooms my whole life. There is no secret - it is hard work in everything you do and you just keep performing to your maximum.

"Managers go through tough periods in their fourth or fifth jobs. It makes no difference, you will go through tough spells no matter how many times you do it. I am pretty sure if you spoke to all of them their response would be the same that there is no secret - hard work, buckle down, control what you can control and come out the other side."

The 39-year-old was given an 18-month contract after successfully guiding Bournemouth off the bottom of the league following the dismissal of Scott Parker.

"Sometimes things I say will be used in a way which I didn’t mean and that is fine," added O'Neil when asked about scrutiny from the media.

"Anyone who has met me knows my only concern is the betterment of the football club. Not me or where I end up after, all I care about is that the club is in a good place and can we move it forward from where it was yesterday."