Sutton's prediction: Manchester United v Nottingham Forest

For the first set of festive fixtures, from 26 to 28 December, Chris Sutton is up against singer and West Ham fan Chesney Hawkes.

Sutton's prediction: 1-0

At the start of the season, I didn't think Nottingham Forest would go down but right now they are bang in trouble.

At least Forest have got some time to save themselves but their away record is appalling - just two points and one goal from seven games - and I don't see them adding to either tally at Old Trafford.

Now old sulky pants - aka Cristiano Ronaldo - has gone, the expectation is that Manchester United will be in a better place and be much better as a team.

That may well be the case, but I wouldn't be surprised if they make hard work of winning this game and need a bit of magic from Marcus Rashford to get over the line.

Chesney's prediction: 3-1