Sutton's prediction: Manchester United v Nottingham Forest

Chris Sutton's predictions banner

For the first set of festive fixtures, from 26 to 28 December, Chris Sutton is up against singer and West Ham fan Chesney Hawkes.

Sutton's prediction: 1-0

At the start of the season, I didn't think Nottingham Forest would go down but right now they are bang in trouble.

At least Forest have got some time to save themselves but their away record is appalling - just two points and one goal from seven games - and I don't see them adding to either tally at Old Trafford.

Now old sulky pants - aka Cristiano Ronaldo - has gone, the expectation is that Manchester United will be in a better place and be much better as a team.

That may well be the case, but I wouldn't be surprised if they make hard work of winning this game and need a bit of magic from Marcus Rashford to get over the line.

Chesney's prediction: 3-1