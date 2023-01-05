Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards thinks Liverpool could sell Roberto Firmino in January after the striker was linked with clubs in Saudi Arabia.

"Nobody goes to Saudi Arabia unless it’s for the money," Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast.

"Liverpool need to be careful with this, because they have given a really lucrative, long contract to Mo Salah already - and I think this is a classic ploy of player in contract talks seeing another high-profile footballer going to Saudi Arabia for ridiculous money, so let’s just throw the name in there.

"I wouldn’t be surprised if Liverpool let Firmino go. They have a problem with an ageing squad at the moment. Do they really want another striker in his 30s on a long-term deal eating out of their wage budget?"

Listen to Transfer Gossip Daily on BBC Sounds