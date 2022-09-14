Rigas Futbola Skola manager Viktor Morozs says Heart of Midlothian play a different style of football than anything they are used to in Latvia.

"I even checked the statistics and, for example, Hearts have about 200 challenges per game and we don't have any team in Latvia that has those stats," he said of Thursday's Europa Conference League Group A visitors.

"They run a lot, they are strong with the diagonal passes, they make a lot of runs, they are aggressive and are good at crosses.

"They are a very good team and it's going to be really hard against them."