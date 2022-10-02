Malky Mackay is pleased that his Ross County side are "desperate" for a quick return to action following Saturday's 2-0 home defeat by Hibernian.

It leaves the Dingwall side in 10th place in the Scottish Premiership.

With the players back in training on Sunday preparing for the visit of Motherwell on Tuesday, manager Mackay told the club's official Twitter account: "The boys are desperate to get out there and make amends and that's all credit to them."

He hopes that the fact it is another home game with no travelling involved will be to County's advantage and captain Jack Baldwin confirmed the players' desire to quickly get out on the pitch again.

"You don't want to be waiting a week to put it right," the 29-year-old defender said.

"We obviously have another big task on our hands but one that we look forward to."