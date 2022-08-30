So, Scott Parker has been sacked by Bournemouth just four games into the Premier League season.

The Cherries won their opener against Aston Villa, but have lost successive games against Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool, conceding 16 and scoring none.

Parker voiced his concerns about the state of his squad after Saturday's 9-0 loss at Liverpool, and owner Maxim Demin said it is important the club as a whole are aligned.

