Defender Nuno Tavares "has to react" to a difficult period in an Arsenal shirt, according to manager Mikel Arteta.

Tavares was subbed off at half-time for Gabriel Martinelli against Crystal Palace - the second time he has seen an early exit after being replaced in the first half in the FA Cup at Nottingham Forest - as the Gunners went in search of a response at Selhurst Park.

But Arteta has remained calm about the former Benfica man's performances, saying: "Throughout your career, you have to go through difficult periods.

"That is the development curve of a player, it is up and down but he is ready and he is willing.

"He will be disappointed, but it is part of my job. We have to make decisions to try to win football matches - but it is nothing personal.

"Obviously, I spoke with Nuno because I care a lot about how the players feel, and we are here to make their careers better.

"The decision hurt him. He has to react on that situation because it is a great opportunity to learn a lot in that period in your career."