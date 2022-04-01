Lawro's predictions: Burnley v Man City

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Turf Moor will always be seen as one of those grounds which is 'a difficult place to go', but if you are going to win the league then by hook or by crook, you go there and win.

Burnley will give it everything they have got, of course, but this City side have been in this situation many times under Pep Guardiola and I'd back them to come back with the three points.

Jim's prediction: 0-3

