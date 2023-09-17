Your views on Hibernian draw

We asked for your views on Hibernian's draw with Kilmarnock

Fergis: Thought we were really good in 1st half and should have been more than 1-0, got 2nd goal and cruising but to lose a goal so quickly put us on back foot for rest of game, under normal circumstances a point at Rugby Park wouldn’t be a disaster on that pitch but really disappointing to drop 2 points from a 2-0 lead.

Allan: That opening half was as good a half as I’ve seen from Hibs. Playing out from the back with purpose and intensity. Doidge showing how good he is with another striker up top with him. Different outcome if he’s not injured. Some clever set pieces too. A good few fans need to embrace what the new gaffer is trying to do. Very pleasing start overall.

Cam: Defence let us down again. Soft touch Hibs. Newell is essential to us and without him I think we're still in trouble. The heart of the defence needs to be toughened up.

George: Great for 60 minutes, but very sloppy thereafter. Need to be a wee bit sharper when on top - should've been out of sight by half-time. Defending in last 30 showed more of the same old problems. Overall, we take the point and move on. Oh - and Josh Campbell is not a No 9.

Sandy: Attacking we don’t really have an issue. But the defensive players? Concentration lapses are clear to see. Monty needs to have them in for extra training and bombard that defence with everything we’ve got. More fine tuning and discipline required. Otherwise a good game to watch.

Colin: Welcome to Hibs, Nick. You've now seen why Hibs fans are so frustrated. Good going forward and scoring goals, but can't defend a lead or a cross ball. Our game management and character were tested and yet again we failed the test!

Aldo: It was an excellent game of football, although I’m obviously frustrated by the way we let Killie back into it. Going forward at times we looked sensational, particularly in the first half. But our defensive frailties were exposed again. Once we conceded one we went to pieces, and could have even lost in the end. Plenty to work on for the new coach.

Kenny: It’s a result away from home on a pitch that’s no good for football. The play was scrappy at times but now we are trying to play a style of football that will come good. There is a pattern to our play again and given time I am sure the new manager will get it right.