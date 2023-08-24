Sheffield United v Manchester City: Pick of the stats

Man City have never lost a Premier League game against Sheffield United (W7 D3), with their last top-flight defeat against them coming in February 1992 (2-4 at Bramall Lane).

None of Sheffield United’s last 26 Premier League matches have ended as a draw (W7 L19) since a 1-1 draw with Brighton in December 2020. The last team to have a longer run were Arsenal between February and October 2022 (27 games in a row).

Manchester City have conceded just one goal in their 10 Premier League games against Sheffield United. Their clean sheet ratio of 90% against the Blades is the highest one team has against another in the competition (min. five meetings).

Gustavo Hamer scored on his Premier League debut for Sheffield United in their 2-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest. The only player to score in his first two Premier League appearances for the Blades is Brian Deane in their first two games in the competition in August 1992.