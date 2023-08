Kyle Turner has made a seamless transition to the top flight with Ross County and is bidding for a third successive scoring appearance.

The midfielder may have feared missing out on the Premiership this term after being part of the Partick Thistle side dramatically beaten by County in the play-off final.

But now he has Rangers in his sights as Malky Mackay's side aim to build on victories over St Johnstone and Airdrieonians.

