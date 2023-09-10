South Africa 18-3 Scotland: Analysis

Former Scotland back row Johnnie Beattie: "There was no platform, absolutely nothing at the set-piece. Scotland will look at that as a missed opportunity, especially the forward pack.

"They did not offer a platform at all to the back line and even when they did, it was scrappy ball. Against the blitz defence you are always working uphill - a poor day at the office."

Former South Africa winger Bryan Habana: "The South Africa replacements had a massive impact. Scotland had no answer to the Bomb Squad."