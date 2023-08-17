Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards speaking on Transfer Gossip Daily about whether Liverpool will pip Manchester United to sign Sofyan Amrabat: "Sofyan Amrabat has become a podcast favourite for us. He has been heavily linked with Manchester United given Erik ten Hag knows him from Utrecht. But United have a cash problem as they try to sell players to balance the books. They have been trying to low ball Fiorentina and bid £20m for him.

"Meanwhile, Liverpool have been in a mess this summer and it was embarassing for them to miss out so publicly on Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia. Can they salvage something? Having been gazumped by Chelsea, they have an opportunity to gazump United and Amrabat would be a decent player.

"They are also interested in Cheick Doucoure at Crystal Palace - but we can't pretend these are anything other than consolation prizes. Perhaps though, it would pacify supporters who are disgruntled and a manager who is agitated. They need to strengthen their midfield and it looks like they might do that by luring a player from United.

"A word of caution - Amrabat has been linked with a lot of clubs so somebody is obviously really good at getting his name out there. He is obviously after a move but those performances at the World Cup are an indication how good a player he is."

