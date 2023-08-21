We asked for your views on Saturday's game between Wolves and Brighton.

Here are some of your comments:

Wolves fans

Murray: If we are going to play a back four, we need full-backs who can defend. This rules out Ait-Nouri and Semedo, who rarely get goal-side of the opposing wingers, are often stranded yards away, and are collectively responsible for four of the five goals conceded so far this season. This needs to be resolved quickly.

Rob: Yes, we struggled. Yes we need a good striker. But not Silva - please. He has been a total waste of money, given nothing in return for the investment, froze in front of goal and we're still in the position as last season when he was away elsewhere. Proof being, he comes off, Hwang comes on and scores. Sell Silva and cut your losses.

Steve: Bottom three again looking forward to Championship football next season. I don’t see a way forward if you’re not playing the strikers you have from the beginning. All this soaking up pressure malarkey instead of good attacking football and scaring the opposition. The same team played on Monday with even less success. Isn’t that a clue?

Michael: Same old story, can't take our chances. A reality check after last week's unlucky loss. On the bright side Brighton beat us 5-0 last time so a slight improvement. It is in attack we need strengthening. I am a bit concerned at the description of challenges as half-hearted. This early in the season?

Brighton fans

Gordon: Roberto De Zerbi seems to find a way to cover holes and cement the team when some of our best players are sold, and they play just as well if not better. Unfortunately it can’t be said if De Zerbi decides to move on to a bigger club and takes his coaching staff with him. There are very few managers who have his ability.

Mick: A similar game to the previous week. Dunk and Webster looked very secure at the back. Gilmore very busy and effective. Mitoma, March and Enciso were almost unplayable at times. Took our foot off the gas at 4-0. Wolves looked dangerous at times but were wasteful. Still need a defensive midfielder. Onwards and upwards.

Sam: Two games in, eight goals scored and top of the league. This club never ceases to amaze! We could do with a holding midfield player as we do look a little open at times on the counter, however, Gilmour looked great and there are no words for Mitoma’s opener. Enciso was the best player on the pitch and we have such depth now! Just wow!

Steven: What a performance! After Wolves had a good game against Manchester United, I thought we might find this game tough. However, I was very wrong and this squad is showing their quality. What a start to what will be another great season.