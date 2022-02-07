West Ham boss David Moyes has praised Roy Hodgson's great passion and love of football before Tuesday's game with Watford.

Hodgson has been in football management for the best part of 50 years and it's because of that Moyes believes Hodgson is the best man for the Hornets job.

"If there's anybody who can help Watford stay up, Roy Hodgson would be the name I'd pick," said Moyes.

"He's a really good coach and someone who's managed at all different levels. Watford have given themselves a really good chance of staying up.

"He's got a great passion, a love of the game and wants to stay out on the pitch. If anybody's good at it, Roy's good at it."

On Hodgson returning to the Premier League at the age of 74, Moyes added: "I don't think I'll be managing when I'm 74!

"His love for the game is incredible, and to have any level of success or longevity you have to have a huge love of the game. Roy has shown he's got that.

"I would hope I'm in the category of 'experienced' and Roy's certainly in the category of 'very good' and 'very experienced'."