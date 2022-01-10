Albion made hard work of it against Baggies

Johnny Cantor, BBC Radio Sussex

An away tie at Spurs in the FA Cup fourth round will prove to be a tough obstacle for Brighton, but the Seagulls may have key players Yves Bissouma (Afcon), Adam Webster and Lewis Dunk (injury) available in February.

Graham Potter’s side made hard work of it at the Hawthorns and the red card for West Brom defender Kipre proved to be a key turning point. With a man advantage and the fresh legs of Jakub Moder and Leandro Trossard from the bench, the Seagulls had just too much in the end for the Championship side. Moser’s direct running beyond Neal Maupay provided a different threat that finally took its toll.

Another substitute, 19-year-old striker Evan Ferguson, showed glimpses of his potential and an insight into why he has been included in the first-team squad in recent weeks.

Tariq Lamptey and Adam Lallana were rested with an eye on Friday’s game against bitter rivals Crystal Palace. They may have to step up the performance levels if they are to continue their excellent recent form in the Premier League.