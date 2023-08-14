Beale on Servette, game plan and Kamara future
- Published
Jane Lewis, BBC Sport Scotland in Geneva
Michael Beale has been addressing the media ahead of Rangers' Champions League qualifier against Servette in Switzerland.
Here are the key points from his press conference:
Beale confirmed John Lundstram is the only player not to have travelled; Connor Goldson and Ryan Jack are back.
The manager said his side will be "positive" tomorrow night and will not just "hold onto what we have"... "we want to win".
He expects an "open game" and is aware his side will need to "be at our best".
Admits Servette's home form is "outstanding" so will be required to start strongly.
Beale added that there is no update on Glen Kamara's future, despite growing speculation.