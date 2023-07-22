Lawrence returns as Rangers beat Hamburg in friendly

Cyriel Dessers made his first Rangers appearance and Tom Lawrence returned from long-term injury as Michael Beale's men defeated Hamburg 2-1 in a pre-season friendly at Ibrox.

Kieran Dowell impressed amid Rangers' early dominance and Fashion Sakala was in the thick of the action as the hosts forged 2-0 ahead before the interval.

The Zambia forward profited from slack defending to squeeze in the opening goal in 37 minutes.

And skipper James Tavernier tucked home a penalty on the cusp of half-time to double the lead after Guilherme Ramos fouled Sakala.

Dessers made his debut off bench amid a raft of second-half substitutions and had a shot saved, while Todd Cantwell struck the bar with a header.

Lawrence, given a late runout for his first outing since last August, teed up Sam Lammers to shoot narrowly wide but Hamburg had the final say as Jean-Luc Dompe curled in a free-kick to halve the deficit.