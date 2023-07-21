Pochettino full of praise for De Zerbi's Brighton

New Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino was full of praise for Roberto De Zerbi and Brighton before the two sides meet on Saturday.

The Seagulls finished 18 points above Chelsea last season as they secured European football for the first time.

When asked about Albion boss De Zerbi, Pochettino said: "I think he deserves big credit. It was an amazing season. I know Roberto, he’s a great coach and guy also. We have a very good relationship.

"I think it is going to be exciting Saturday to meet them. We have good friends there like Adam Lallana who we know very well from Southampton.

On whether Brighton will be regular contenders for a European spot, he added: "Yes of course. They play so well and they are in Europe. They finished above us last season.

"They are signing good players and have good experienced players in the squad. I think it is going to be a tough game. Of course it is pre-season we want to win and we want to perform in our best way."