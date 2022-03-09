Jonjo Shelvey showed his “leadership skills” with his apology after the Brighton game, according to Newcastle boss Eddie Howe.

Shelvey has captained the Magpies in the absence of Jamaal Lascelles and Kieran Trippier, helping the side move away from the relegation zone with a run of five wins in seven Premier League games in 2022.

Despite Newcastle beating Brighton at St James’ Park last Saturday, the 30-year-old apologised via the club’s Twitter account for his performance and Howe was happy with the “high standards” his player holds.

“I’ve got no problem with him expressing that in a good way,” Howe said. “Jonjo sets very high standards for himself and I think he’s been a little harsh.

“We probably didn’t see the best of him on the ball, which is probably his hallmark and best asset which is probably where he was going with it.

“But I like the accountability and responsibility – it shows the leadership of Jonjo.

Howe admits he would have dealt with it differently when he was playing but accepted Shelvey’s decision to go public.

“My own opinion is you’re probably better off keeping it internal. But if you feel the need to express that, then I’m not in a position to stop this and wouldn’t want to stop that.

“Times have changed since I was a player and you have to move with them.”