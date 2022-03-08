Every game is a cup final - Saka

George Cummins, BBC Sport

Arsenal are into fourth place. With games in hand, there's the chance for the Gunners to finish in the top four for the first time since 2016.

Bukayo Saka told 5 Live Sport on Monday that they said they have 13 finals left.

The 20-year-old forward said: "Every three points counts and we go into the game with the mentality that every game is a cup final. With this mentality, we have a chance of achieving our goal for the end of the season.

"We work every day in training and we are building so much chemistry with the movements. It’s a joy to play with my team-mates."

Arsenal’s next match is at home to Leicester on Sunday.