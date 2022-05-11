Tottenham look likely to beat Manchester United to the signature of West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, 29. The England international, who started his career at Old Trafford, would be back-up to Hugo Lloris at Spurs. (Standard), external

Spurs are also considering offering former Manchester City and Ivory Coast midfielder Yaya Toure a coaching role when he completes his Uefa badges. (Standard), external

Left-back Sergio Reguilon, 25, is a Barcelona target. (Mirror), external

