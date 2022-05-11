Transfer news: United interested in Osimhen

Manchester United are interested in signing Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, but Napolia want at least 100m euros (£85.5m) for the 23-year-old. (Calciomercato, via Football Italia)

Lazio president Claudio Lotito says he turned down a 140m euro (£120m) offer for 27-year-old Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who is a target for Manchester United and Paris St-Germain. (Rai Sport, via Talksport)

The Old Trafford club are keen on signing RB Leipzig and France midfielder Christopher Nkunku, 24. (Sky Sports Germany)

United are also ready to meet the £38m asking price for Sporting Lisbon's Portugal Under-21 defender Goncalo Inacio, 20. (A Bola - in Portuguese)

Meanwhile, Tottenham look likely to beat Manchester United to the signature of West Bromwich Albion's 29-year-old England goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, who started his career at Old Trafford. (Standard)

United are getting close to agreeing a contract with Ajax assistant manager Mitchell van der Gaag to join Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford (Fabrizio Romano)

Want more transfer news? Read Wednesday's full gossip column