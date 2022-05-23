Everton must 'learn lessons'
It was an unusual year, very difficult. Although we know we have escaped an even worse scenario, there are several lessons for the future. Everton is a giant club and deserves to fight at the top of the table, for places in continental competitions and for titles… pic.twitter.com/iOxdysEzQi— Richarlison Andrade (@richarlison97) May 22, 2022
Another season is all over. Plenty of lessons to be learnt for our team. Blessed to be competing with the best at the highest level. Looking forward to going again after a nice break. 🆎🧤🔵⚪️ @Ab1Gk @Everton pic.twitter.com/YavosmVQxs— Asmir Begovic (@asmir1) May 22, 2022
