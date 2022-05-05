Man City need mental toughness from 'devastated' players

Former Real Madrid defender Jonathan Woodgate says Manchester City's players need to show "mental toughness" in order to bounce back from Wednesday's whirlwind defeat in the Champions League.

City were two goals up on aggregate heading into the 90th minute but a quickfire double from Real sub Rodrygo sent the tie into extra-time and Karim Benzema's penalty knocked out Pep Guardiola's shell-shocked side.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, Woodgate said City have to stop the defeat devastating their season.

"What ramifications does that have on the league?" he said. "That's all they're playing for now and it could blow up after such a distressing loss.

"The players at the end were devastated. It's going to take mental toughness from the players and the manager to turn it round quickly for the next league game."

Guardiola - whose side faces Newcastle United at home on Sunday - made a number of substitutions in the second half, including Jack Grealish for forward Gabriel Jesus and Fernandinho for goalscorer Riyad Mahrez, but Woodgate says these were "natural" changes.

"Nearly every manager would make those changes," he said. "It's only natural to try to shore it up and normally it comes off.

"The only thing is that in Real's stadium, you have to expect the unexpected."

Full analysis from another dramatic Champions League night is available on BBC Sounds