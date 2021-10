Spain right-back Hector Bellerin, 26, has hinted he has no intention of returning to Arsenal when his season-long loan at Real Betis ends. (El Desmarque, via Mail), external

Meanwhile, Arsenal are interested in former Gunner and England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, but Liverpool are only willing to sell the 28-year-old for the right price. (Mirror), external

