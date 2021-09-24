Wolves 0-2 Brentford: Fantasy football top performers
Brentford secured a 2-0 win against Wolves at Molineux in the fifth round of Premier League fixtures - but who were the top fantasy football performers from the match?
Unsurprisingly, the bonus points went to Brentford players:
Ivan Toney (3)
Ethan Pinnock (2)
Kristoffer Ajer (1)
So which Wolves and Brentford players - if any - should be making it into your team for gameweek six?
