Lawro's predictions: Norwich v Watford

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Norwich have one goal and no points from their first four games, while Watford are on a run of three straight defeats.

It's already pretty obvious that both of these sides are going to be down there scrapping at the bottom of the table so that makes getting something out of this game even more important for both of them.

Aqib's prediction: Norwich are not scoring enough goals to get anything out of games. 1-2

Shaun's prediction: It's hard to see Norwich winning at the moment. 0-1

Find out how Lawro, Aqib and Shaun think the rest of this week's fixtures will go