Simon Stone, BBC Sport

We are in the time of year where Premier League clubs are getting linked with numerous potential transfers.

Some stories concern actual targets, others that clubs are loosely interested in - and then others where there is a reason a player is being linked with a club that has no interest in signing him.

Manchester City have taken the unusual step of making it known Portugal and Sporting Lisbon defender Nuno Mendes very much falls into that latter category.

I've been told they are not chasing him - and, more to the point, never have done.

To underline, City have not attempted to 'set the record straight' on all those reports linking them with England duo Harry Kane and Jack Grealish.