Can Gerrard solve Ings & Watkins conundrum?

New Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard has to solve the Danny Ings and Ollie Watkins conundrum, says former Norwich City and Blackburn Rovers forward Chris Sutton.

Gerrard got off to the perfect start as Villa boss with a 2-0 win over Brighton on Saturday, but Sutton thinks the former Liverpool captain has to find the right balance between forwards Ings and Watkins.

"The conundrum Gerrard has is with Danny Ings and Ollie Watkins," Sutton told the Football Daily podcast.

"Watkins started on the left and then went as a central striker, and I think we all agree he is more effective as a central striker.

"It’s a tough one because Ings is a very talented player.

"When Aston Villa signed Ings I wondered how it work between the two of them and there’s the argument they have two top-class centre-forwards, which they do – but it’s about the balance of the team which is the most important.

"It will be interesting to see how it pans out over the weeks."

