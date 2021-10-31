Norwich v Leeds - confirmed team news

One change for Leeds from the side that started the 1-1 draw with Wolves last week.

Kalvin Phillips comes in for Mateusz Klich, who starts on the bench.

Leeds are still without Patrick Bamford, Luke Ayling and Robin Koch due to injuries.

Leeds XI: Meslier, Llorente, Struijk, Cooper, Shackleton, Phillips, Dallas, Raphinha, James, Harrison, Rodrigo.

Subs: Forshaw, Roberts, Klaesson, Gelhardt, Hjelde, Cresswell, Drameh, Summerville, Klich.