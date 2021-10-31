Norwich v Leeds - confirmed team news
Daniel Farke responds to Norwich's humiliating 7-0 defeat at Chelsea by making three changes..
Ben Gibson is suspended while Dimitris Giannoulis and Pierre Lees-Melou drop to the bench.
In come Kieran Dowell, Milot Rashica and 19-year-old Andrew Omobamidele.
Billy Gilmour, who is available after being ineligible to face his parent club last week, is on the bench.
Norwich XI: Krul, Kabak, Hanley, Omobamidele, Aarons, Dowell, Normann, McLean, Rashica, Sargent, Pukki.
Subs: Rupp, Gilmour, Placheta, Tzolis, Lees-Melou, Williams, Gunn, Giannoulis, Idah.
One change for Leeds from the side that started the 1-1 draw with Wolves last week.
Kalvin Phillips comes in for Mateusz Klich, who starts on the bench.
Leeds are still without Patrick Bamford, Luke Ayling and Robin Koch due to injuries.
Leeds XI: Meslier, Llorente, Struijk, Cooper, Shackleton, Phillips, Dallas, Raphinha, James, Harrison, Rodrigo.
Subs: Forshaw, Roberts, Klaesson, Gelhardt, Hjelde, Cresswell, Drameh, Summerville, Klich.