Farke on transfers, Leicester & Mumba
- Published
Phil Daley, BBC Radio Norfolk
Daniel Farke has been speaking to the media before Norwich's Premier League match against Leicester this weekend.
Here are the key points from his news conference:
Tuesday’s stand-out players Josh Sargent and Christos Tzolis are both minor doubts for Saturday. Sargent has a glute injury, while Tzolis has a calf problem and will be assessed over the next 24 hours;
There is still no Przemyslaw Placheta, who is getting over Covid-19. And Bali Mumba dislocated his knee in the win over Bournemouth so is out, but could be back following the international break;
Despite their 6-0 win in the Carabao Cup, Farke says he knows a changed Bournemouth side is nothing like a full-strength Leicester in the Premier League, so they aren’t getting carried away;
The head coach didn’t want to comment on specifics in the transfer window but again reiterated they are “staying awake” to transfers. He expects them to be “successful” in the areas they are looking at;
Asked about Leicester being the Canaries' “easiest” game so far this season having so far played Liverpool and Manchester City, Farke praised the work done by Brendan Rodgers and said the Foxes would pose as big a threat as any team in the Premier League.