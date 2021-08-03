Most exciting Premier League signings: Shevchenko to Chelsea

With Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho both generating a buzz after arriving at Manchester United, and Manchester City's pursuit of England internationals Harry Kane and Jack Grealish picking up pace, BBC Sport has put together a list of Premier League 'wow' signings.

Andriy Shevchenko - AC Milan to Chelsea (2006)

When back-to-back Premier League champions Chelsea struck a deal to sign arguably Europe's best striker in 2006, things looked ominous for the rest of the division.

Andriy Shevchenko was at his peak when he left AC Milan for Stamford Bridge, and by recruiting him, and Germany midfielder Michael Ballack on a free from Bayern Munich, it looked like Jose Mourinho was only tightening his grip on English football's top prize.

Yet, despite scoring on his debut in the Community Shield against Liverpool, Shevchenko never asserted himself at the club ahead of main striker Didier Drogba. In three years, which included a forgettable loan return to Milan, he scored just nine league goals in 48 games, as Manchester United added successive titles to their collection.

Find out who else made it onto our shortlist of wow-factor signings