Leeds United have marked the 10-year anniversary of Gary Speed's death by paying a poignant tribute to the former midfielder.

The club said the former Wales manager was "regarded as one of the nicest people in football" who "remains in our thoughts and is sadly missed to this day".

"Such a monumental figure of the game and an amazing person, Gary will never be forgotten," a club statement added.

United captain Liam Cooper and midfielder Stuart Dallas paid their respects by laying flowers at Bremner Square at Elland Road.

The team will wear warm-up T-shirts and black armbands in honour of Speed for the match against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

