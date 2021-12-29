Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

No domestic treble. No Champions League trophy. Yet 2021 has been Manchester City’s finest year yet and they could see it out in style against Brentford.

Be wary, though, the Premier League newboys have adapted well to life in the top flight, earning praise from Pep Guardiola. The Bees have shown they can go toe-to-toe with the big boys and City will perhaps need another “Leicester” performance and try to kill the game within the first 20 minutes. The longer City go without scoring at Brentford Community Stadium, the more the home fans will grow confident.

But City could end 2021 with their 36th league victory of the season. Their next goal will be their 113th in 2021 (all largely without a recognised striker), they smashed winning records on their way to the Premier League title and a current run of nine consecutive victories means they’ve been consistently relentless throughout the year.

Records have been broken left, right and centre. Some players have renewed themselves - think Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling. Other players have found themselves - think Rodri and Joao Cancelo. And for everyone else it's been about maintaining their high standards - think Ruben Dias.

This year has been a privilege covering City so, for one final rodeo, let’s see how they fair against Brentford.

I’ll be alongside former City goalkeeper David James from 19:00 GMT on BBC Radio Manchester