Southampton will be without defender Jan Bednarek, who came off with a calf problem against Leicester.

Stuart Armstrong remains out with a similar issue, while goalkeeper Fraser Foster is doubtful because of an unspecified injury.

Brighton trio Jeremy Sarmiento, Adam Webster and Adam Lallana are unavailable after all three were injured in midweek against West Ham.

Danny Welbeck and Steven Alzate are still sidelined.

