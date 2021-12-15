'I'll lead in the only way I know - Ayling

Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Leeds United defender Luke Ayling says he and club captain Liam Cooper will be lifting the squad for the visit of Arsenal on Saturday after the heavy defeat at Manchester City.

Ayling, who has made more than 200 appearances for Leeds, is currently wearing the armband while Cooper is injured - but they are still working together to raise everyone's spirits.

"I'll lead in the only way I know how, which is to just be myself," said Ayling. "The atmosphere is a bit down but tomorrow I will come in and try to get the boys up. The skip (Cooper) is still around every- day and he'll be leading as well."

The right-back, who was involved in both the 6-2 and 5-1 defeats at Old Trafford since the Whites returned to the Premier League, expects a positive response at home to Arsenal on Saturday.

"The boys are quite a strong group," he added. "We've been beaten badly in the past and bounced back pretty well. Hopefully we can do the same."

