Norwich v Arsenal: Confirmed team news
- Published
Norwich make three changes from their last game - a 2-0 defeat by Aston Villa 12 days ago.
Angus Gunn replaces Tim Krul in goal, while Kieran Dowell and Josh Sargent return to the line-up, with Todd Cantwell and Jacob Sorensen dropping down to the bench.
Norwich XI: Gunn, Aarons, Gibson, Gilmour, Dowell, Placheta, Kabak, Williams, Pukki, McLean, Sargent.
Subs: McGovern, Byram, Cantwell, Tzolis, Sorensen, Lees-Melou, Mumba, Giannoulis, Idah.
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta makes just one change from last week's win at Leeds having fielded a much-changed side for the Carabao Cup win over Sunderland.
Takehiro Tomiyasu is the player to miss out with Rob Holding recalled, while there is still no place in the squad for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Tierney, White, Partey, Gabriel, Saka, Odegaard, Lacazette, Holding, Xhaka, Martinelli.
Subs: Leno, Smith Rowe, Pepe, Tavares, Mari, Sambi Lokonga, Elneny, Nketiah, Patino.