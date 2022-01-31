Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

It's a day of great significance ahead at Everton. They will appoint Frank Lampard as their new manager, confirm the signing of Donny van de Beek on loan from Manchester United and try to bring in other reinforcements.

One sub-plot to all of this is what the future holds for fans' icon Duncan Ferguson?

Ferguson has been on the staff of six managers - five of them sacked - at Goodison Park and had two spells as caretaker manager. Will there be any place for him in the new set-up or will it be time to finally break away from the blue bubble elsewhere?

It seems he will not achieve any wish to manage Everton until he does.