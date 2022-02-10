Ray Hunt, In That Number podcast, external

What a win! The best game I've seen all season.

We've dropped so many points from playing well and getting into winning positions - we've seen it all before. Even when we took the lead, when six minutes was put up, I was thinking they'd probably get a penalty in the 96th minute.

After all the chances we had, I was thinking it was going to be the same narrative. But in the end justice was done and I was absolutely thrilled.

And now we're up to the dizzy heights of 10th in the table. We're now able to look up not down and if we can pressure Spurs like that then we've got to be able to go to Old Trafford on a high.

Being honest, I thought we'd struggle this season. To be sitting in the top half at the moment, it's unbelievable.