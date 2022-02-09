Tottenham 2-3 Southampton: Conte reaction

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte: "It was a pity because in the first half we struggled against them but in the second half we played well and scored a goal. But then in that moment you have to try to keep the result until the end.

"There is a long way in front of us and we have to be more better to manage the game in different situations. There are many parts of the game and we can improve in this aspect.

"The message at half-time was, in the first half we made many mistakes and many times the pass was not good and we risked complicating our life today. This is a part of the process and you have to try to improve, to understand when there is a bit of pressure you have to be more accurate in the pass and decision making.

"The players gave everything tonight and that is why it was a pity to lose the game. When you give everything and lose, that is no good.

"I know very well that this team is young, many players have to play to get the experience especially in this league. I knew there was a lot of job to go."