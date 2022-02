Southampton hand a senior debut to 17-year-old midfielder Thierry Small.

They make 10 changes from their last game, with only captain James Ward-Prowse staying in the team.

Tino Livramento is back from injury and starts.

Southampton: Caballero, Valery, Lyanco, Stephens, Livramento,Walcott, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, Small, Long, Adam Armstrong. Subs:Walker-Peters, Romeu, Adams, Redmond, Stuart Armstrong, Broja,Salisu, Elyounoussi, Lewis.