Arsenal v Crystal Palace: Head-to-head stats

Arsenal have won just one of their past six Premier League meetings with Crystal Palace (four draws, one lost), though that was in their last meeting in May (3-1 at Selhurst Park).

Crystal Palace are unbeaten in their past three Premier League away games against Arsenal (one win, two draws). The Eagles had only avoided defeat in three of their previous 16 visits to Highbury/Emirates Stadium in league competition (one win, two draws, 13 lost).