'You don’t want to sign a player who is only going for the money’

Newcastle have to be careful that they don’t sign players who are only interested in the money, says football writer Raphael Honigstein.

A Saudi Arabian-backed £305m takeover of Newcastle United was completed on Thursday and Honigstein thinks the club should be wary when choosing which new players to bring to St James’ Park.

“As far as big players are concerned, I think Newcastle have to be careful because you don’t want to sign a player that’s only going there for the money,” he told the Football Daily podcast.

“If you want somebody in their prime I think it’s going to be very difficult to convince them that Newcastle right now is a natural destination for them.

“The same applies for the coaches – yes, there will be big names attracted because of the money and the status, but coaches who want to win immediately and are desperate to win big titles now will think very carefully because I don’t see it as a realistic prospect, even with all the money, to really break into the top four so quickly.

“It’s going to take time, and ideally you have a club builder in charge above the manager who is going to come up with the long term strategy to make this happen.”

