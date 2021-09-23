BBC Sport

Crystal Palace v Brighton: What does the form show?

Published

  • Crystal Palace kept a clean sheet in both of their Premier League home games this season, drawing 0-0 with Brentford and beating Spurs 3-0. The only top-flight campaign in which the Eagles didn’t concede in any of their first three home games was 1979-80, while Patrick Vieira could be the first Palace manager to do so in his first three home league games in charge since Ian Holloway in December 2012.

  • Brighton have won both of their Premier League away games so far this season. They’ve never won three in a row on the road in the top-flight before.

  • Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha has scored seven goals against Brighton in his career (all competitions) – the most he has scored against any side in English football.

  • Brighton have won four of their last five Premier League games (one defeat), and are looking for three consecutive league victories for the first time since October 2018.