Crystal Palace v Brighton: What does the form show?

Crystal Palace kept a clean sheet in both of their Premier League home games this season, drawing 0-0 with Brentford and beating Spurs 3-0. The only top-flight campaign in which the Eagles didn’t concede in any of their first three home games was 1979-80, while Patrick Vieira could be the first Palace manager to do so in his first three home league games in charge since Ian Holloway in December 2012.

Brighton have won both of their Premier League away games so far this season. They’ve never won three in a row on the road in the top-flight before.

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha has scored seven goals against Brighton in his career (all competitions) – the most he has scored against any side in English football.