Bournemouth caretaker manager Gary O'Neil, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "It is difficult. If I look at it factually, I can stand here and tell you we were the better team. We were in complete control. The boys were excellent for large parts but the underlying story is that we don't manage certain moments on the pitch that are unacceptable at this level. You are going to get punished every time. You can play as well as you want and stick to the game plan as well as you want. If you can't defend a basic ball hung up to your back post and you can't lock down a counter-attack it is going to be tough and we get punished.

"We need to improve how the boys manage the moments at the end. They are well aware of it. I have spoken to them. You just have to be better than that at this level. The corner goal is unacceptable. The fourth one is probably worse. To not lock down after a corner and allow their boy to run that far is criminal. I would love to be able to tell you the resulted matched how well the boys did because we should go in 4-1 up at half-time. It shouldn't be me having to stand here telling you that. You can see it. We will work with the boys, they will bounce back. they did it today, to bounce back from the penalty after a throwaway defeat shows great character.

"When I took caretaker charge I said we were good enough to be competitive in every game. We have shown that. The boys have given me everything. I am just bitterly disappointed that we don't have more points than we do over the 10 games. We will prepare for next week and the boys will be ready to go again. I love being a football manager. Where that will be I do not know. I will speak to the people above and if it is me I will prepare for Everton."