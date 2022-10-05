T﻿homas Duncan, BBC Sport Scotland at the Red Bull Arena

Celtic can travel back to Glasgow with their heads held high - but with plenty of regrets, too. Despite missing their first-choice centre-backs and losing their captain and most influential midfielder McGregor, they pressed Leipzig and picked off their slack passes.

Jota's equaliser was beautifully worked, and came as a result of good pressure in midfield, and they stretched Leipzig often enough.

However, it's hard to escape the feeling the team's inexperience at this level is costing them. Only two of the nine starters have played serious minutes in the Champions League before this season, and it shows in the big moments.

Too often they are wasteful in front of goal, and in turn are punished for errors. Having said that, two of the mistakes which led to goals were committed by the two players who do have elite level experience.

Leipzig's first came from McGregor's heavy touch on the edge of his own box, while Hart's pass to Szoboszlai was inexplicable at a crucial point in the game.

The quality of the opposition can't be forgotten, either. Nkunku was sharp, Szoboszlai grew in influence, and Simakan on the right was a constant threat.